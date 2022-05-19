3
Menu
Sports

Andre Ayew arrives in Ghana ahead 2023 AFCON qualifiers

Black Stars Captain, Andre Dede Ayew Ghana.jpeg Black Stars skipper, Andre Ayew

Thu, 19 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GFA to maintain Otto Addo as Black Stars coach

Ghana to face Madagascar in 2023 AFCON qualifiers

Ghana to play Japan, Chile in an international friendly

Black Stars skipper, Andre Ayew, has arrived in Ghana ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

According to reports, the Al-Sadd man touched down earlier this week and attended his former club, Nania FC's Division League game against Kwaebibirem FC FC on Wednesday, May 17, 2022.

Ayew has been included in the soon-to-be-announced Black Stars squad for the qualifying series as well as two international friendlies.

The Black Stars captain missed Ghana's FIFA World Cup playoff against Nigeria in March due to suspension.

He will make his return against Madagascar and the Central African Republic in June 2022.

Ghana are in Group E for the qualifiers alongside, Angola, Madagascar, and the Central African Republic.

Andre Ayew last played for the Black Stars in a 3-2 defeat to Comoros in the 2021 AFCON, which he was sent off.

In addition to the qualifiers, Ghana will play two international friendlies against Japan and Chile.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sacked PPA boss clears millions from his ‘frozen’ bank accounts - Reports
John Paintsil's rise to fame with photos of wife and children
Five Ghanaian players who could light up the World Cup
Mother of late Kumawood actor speaks
Mob pounces on customer as 'koko' seller's phone rings in his pocket
How Ashgold president Kwaku Frimpong lost his Lamborghini to betting in 2018
Are you trying to reverse the curse? - Fans question Man City's Yaya Toure love
How a Ghanaian player was sacked by Italian club for engaging in juju
British High Commissioner speaks on Barker-Vormawor’s arrest
Slept at cemetery, bath with water from dead bodies - Nii Lante shares juju story
Related Articles: