Andre Ayew benched, Amartey starts as Akonnor names starting XI for Morocco game

Black Stars will play Morocco in a friendly

Black Stars coach CK Akonnor has named the starting team for the game against the Atlas Lions of Morocco.

Leicester City defender Daniel Amartey has been handed his first start for the Black Stars in four years, partnering Nicholas Opoku at centre-back.



Skipper Andre Ayew has meanwhile been named on the bench alongside Kwame Poku and Lawrence Ati-Zigi.



Jordan Ayew will be leading the attack with Ajax Amsterdam midfielder Mohammed Kudus behind the front line.



Samuel Owusu and Joel Fameyeh will be operating on the wings.

The match is scheduled for 7pm kick off in Rabat, Morocco.



Below is the line up



16.Razak Abalora, 2. Andy Yiadom, 14. Gideon Mensah, 4. Nicholas Opoku, 18. Daniel Amartey, 21. Baba Idrissu, 8. Emmanuel Lomotey, 13. Joel Fameyeh, 19.Samuel Owusu, 20. Mohammed Kudus,9. Jordan Ayew