Andre Ayew chasing Asamoah Gyan's Black Stars record

Asamoah Gyan Pledges To Support Dede Ayew Black Stars captain, Andre Dede Ayew and Asamoah Gyan

Thu, 19 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars captain, Andre Dede Ayew, is close to breaking the record of his predecessor Asamoah Gyan to become the most capped player for the national team.

Dede Ayew is 7 matches away from equalling the record and could go on to surpass the former Sunderland man.

Andre Ayew made his debut for Black Stars in 2007 against Senegal in a friendly under coach Claude le Roy. The former Swansea man has made 103 appearances in 15 years of stay with the Black Stars, scoring 23 goals.

Asamoah Gyan is the most capped Ghanaian player with 109 appearances and the player with the most goals for the national team 51 goals.

Ayew has been included in the soon-to-be-announced Black Stars squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying series as well as two international friendlies in June 2022.

The Black Stars captain missed Ghana's FIFA World Cup playoff against Nigeria in March due to suspension.

He will make his return against Madagascar and the Central African Republic in the qualifiers.

Ghana are in Group E of the qualifiers alongside, Angola, Madagascar, and the Central African Republic.

Andre Ayew last played for the Black Stars in a 3-2 defeat to Comoros in the 2021 AFCON, which he was sent off.

In addition to the qualifiers, Ghana will play two international friendlies against Japan and Chile.

