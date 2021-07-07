Andre Ayew compares leadership styles of Gyan, Appiah and Mensah

Current Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew

Current Black Stars captain Andre Ayew has labelled Stephen Appiah as a top class leader, while also praising John Mensah and Asamoah Gyan.

Appiah led the Black Stars to the 2006 world cup and John Mensah did so four years later. Asamoah Gyan then took the mantle before Andre Ayew.



“I think he [Appiah] is someone who had the charisma, the love of Ghana and was also marvelous on the field. This allowed him to control everything that was happening in the squad”.



"The first time I came into the Black Stars he was the leader and I really watched him and took a lot from him because he had that thing [leadership qualities] he did not learn, it’s a gift by God. That’s why he was able to achieve all that he achieved.”



The then went on to speak about John Mensah.



“He [John] wasn’t a big talker but he had the respect of everyone mainly because e performed on the pitch. I don’t remember him having a bad game in a Black Stars jersey.”

“He didn’t speak much. He was always in his corner but he spoke on the pitch and his performance will make you understand what he was telling you.”



He also labelled Asamoah Gyan as a more jovial character and someone who had a good relationship with the players.



“He was jovial and more into the laughter side of things with the players. He had that ability to interact with any player due to the way he conducted himself."



Ayew hopes to lead the Black Stars to glory as his father Abedi Pele did in 1982.