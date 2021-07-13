Andre Ayew courts interest from Italy amid Crystal Palace links

Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew

Footballghana.com can report that there is strong interest for Andre Ayew in Italy amid talk of his potential move to Crystal Palace this summer.

As exclusively reported by your most trusted online portal in Ghana, officials of the English Premier League outfit have opened talks with representatives of the Black Stars captain.



While it is unclear how the negotiations will end, information coming in from Italy is that Andre Ayew has a couple of suitors from the Serie A.



Checks made indicate that the former U-20 World Cup winner is a target of AS Roma with the club bent on reinforcing its squad for the 2021/2022 football season.

The Serie A outfit now wants to rival Crystal Palace to battle for the signature of the free agent who left Swansea City at the end of last season.



During that campaign, the Ghana forward bagged 17 goals and guided his team to the finals of the English Championship.