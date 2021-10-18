Andre Ayew delighted after scoring in Al Sadd win

Ghana captain, Andre Ayew

Ghana captain Andre Ayew is delighted his goal helped Al-Sadd continue their extremely impressive start to the season

Ayew was among the goals, scoring the last goal in the 10-goal thriller against Al-Gharafa on Sunday.



His goal secured a 6-4 victory for Al Sadd who now occupy the top spot of Qatar Stars League after six games, having won all games.



"Three points and we keep going. Great to have another goal after the international break. Top team spirit," Ayew wrote on Twitter.



Ayew has now scored in five consecutive games for Xavi Hernandez's men, who remain unbeaten in the Qatari Stars League.



In a game flooded with goals, it was Al Sadd who broke the deadlock through Algeria striker Baghdad Bounedjah after seven minutes, before two own goals from Saeed Essa and Saifeldeen Fadlallah gave them a three-goal lead ten minutes later.

Al Gharafa mounted a strong fightback as Cheik Diabate scored twice to add to Saifedeen's strike to make but Hassan Al Haydos gave Al Sadd the lead.



After the break, Bounedjah extended his side's lead before Ahmed Alaaeldin pulled one back for Gharafa.



Andre Ayew sealed victory in the 89th minute with his fifth goal of the campaign.



