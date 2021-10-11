Andre Ayew describes Black Stars victory over Zimbabwe as ‘great and important’

Ghana captain Andre Ayew

Ghana captain Andre Ayew has reacted to Black Stars deserved win over the Warriors of Zimbabwe on Saturday evening at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Rejuvenated Ghana beat the Warriors 3-1 in matchday three of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers to revive their qualification hopes.



Goals from Kudus Mohammed in the 5th minute, Thomas Partey in the 66th and Andre Ayew in the 87th secured victory for Milovan Rajevac and his boys. Zimbabwe scored a consolation goal through Knowledge Musona in the 49th minute.



Ayew who scored the last goal in the game took to social media to celebrate his team’s second win in the qualifiers.

“Great game but importantly massive three points. Time to recover and go again. Always a pleasure Black Stars,” Ayew wrote on social media.



