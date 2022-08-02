0
Andre Ayew earns place in ACL Team of the Week

Andre Ayew 2 Andre Ayew in action for his club

Tue, 2 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

The Black Stars captain featured for his Al-Sadd SC when the team played against Al-Wehdat.

In the crucial game, Andre Ayew scored in the 62nd minute and also provided an assist.

Thanks to his stellar display, the forward inspired Al-Sadd SC to a 5-2 win to amass three big points.

After the matchday of the Asian Champions League, Andre Ayew has been given a place in the Team of the Week.

He joins ten other players that excelled on the matchday to make up the best eleven of the Asian Champions League for matchday three.

This season, Andre Ayew is aiming to hit top form to be able to help Al-Sadd SC to challenge for more trophies.

