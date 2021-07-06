Andre Ayew euglogises former Ghana captain John Mensah

Andre played with John Mensah at the 2010 World Cup

Andre Ayew has praised highly the reign of John Mensah as captain of the Ghana national team, Black Stars.

The current Ghana captain said he learned a lot from Mensah who captained the Black Stars for two years between 2010 and 2012.



Before being made substantive, Mensah was mostly in command from 2008 due to Stephen Appiah inconsistency due to injuries.



Ayew said the former Sunderland centre-back was a different kind of leader and a player that he never recalls had a bad game playing for Ghana.



“John Mensah was a different leader. He didn’t speak much. He was always calm in his corner but he spoke on the pitch,” Ayew said on Joy FM, Monday, July 5 2021.

“His performance on the pitch will make you understand what he is telling you. He had respect from everyone but mainly because he used to perform on the pitch when he wore the Black Stars jersey.”



“I don’t remember one game where somebody can say that John Mensah did not play well. Since I was in the Black Stars, I don’t recall,” Ayew added.



Mensah, who made his Black Stars debut in 2001, played 86 games and scored three goals.



The 38-year-old has been inactive since 2016 although he has not officially announced his retirement from football.