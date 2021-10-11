Andre Ayew eyes double victory over Zimbabwe

Ghana captain Andre Ayew

Ghana captain Andre Ayew is delighted with the team’s win against Zimbabwe in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

The Black Stars secured a hard fought 3-1 win over the Warriors of Zimbabwe in this match day three fixture of the qualifier played at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.



It was the first game of returnee Serbian trainer Milovan Rajevac and the Ghana team showed a lot of promise with a mix of experienced players and a blend of youth.



17 year old Abdul Fatawu Issahaku was handed his debut and he did not disappoint as he was very influential in midfield but another youngster Kudus Mohammed reminded every Ghanaian what we have been missing the last two games in the qualifiers as he slotted home a good shot with his weaker right foot on the edge of the 18 yard box.



Goals from Knowledge Musona from the spot in the second half pulled Zimbabwe level before Thomas Partey restored Ghana's lead with a brilliant strike before captain Andre Ayew put the icing on the cake.

“Great game but importantly massive three points. Time to recover and go again. Always a pleasure Black Stars . Alhamdulilah”





