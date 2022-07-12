Andre Ayew eyes more titles with Al Sadd

Ghana skipper Andre Ayew

Ghana skipper Andre Ayew has set sights on winning more titles with his club side Al Sadd next season.

The former Olympic Marseille forward joined the Qatari giants' last summer after parting ways with English Championship outfit Swansea City.



The 32-year-old was one of the standout players in the league, scoring 15 goals in 21 games as he finished as the second-highest scorer in the Qatar Stars League.



"It was great to win the trophy, to be the 2nd top scorer of the league. For my 1st season, it was good but there’s a lot more to do to get a better season next year," Ayew told GTV Sports+.



"It was a very good season and I hope more trophies will keep coming in."

Ayew won the 2021/22 league title with Al Sadd under current Barcelona manager Xavier Hernández.



The former West Ham star will lead the Black Stars of Ghana to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



The Black Stars have been placed in Group H for the global showpiece with Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.



Ghana will open their World Cup by taking on Portugal before playing South Korea and then wrap up their group campaign with a clash with Uruguay.