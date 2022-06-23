Andre Ayew finally appears before parliament to answer questions on 2021 AFCON fiasco

Andre Ayew seated next to his P.A, Fiifi Tackie

Ghana exit AFCON 2021 at group stages

Ghana fails to win a match at AFCON 2021



Senegal wins AFCON 2021



The Parliamentary select committee for Sports has summoned the captain of Ghana’s Black Stars, Andre Dede Ayew, to answer questions on their abysmal performance at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.



Andre Ayew who plays his football for Al Sadd in the Qatari league, appeared before the Parliamentary select committee for Sports on Thursday, June 23, 2022.



The Black Stars captain was initially summoned by parliament in February 2022 but was unable to appear before the committee due to his engagements at club level in Qatar.

Ghana’s senior national team recorded their worst performance in history at the AFCON as they exited the competition at the group stages without winning a match.



The Black Stars lost their first match to Morocco by 1-0 before drawing 1-1 with Gabon and later lost by 3-2 to Comoros.



The Black Stars' abysmal performance at the tournament became a huge worry and issue for discussion in parliament as the team failed to accomplish the set target of ending Ghana’s 40-years wait for the prestigious African title.



The Parliament of Ghana, after their deliberations at the chamber in February 2022, set up a committee to investigate what resulted in Ghana’s poor show at the tournament hosted in Cameroon.





Other people who were summoned to appear before the select committee included the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the National Sports Authority, and the Ghana FA.



GhanaWeb will keep readers up to date on the fallouts from Andre Ayew’s meeting with the Parliamentary select committee for sports.



JNA