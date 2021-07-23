Andre Ayew follows in fathers foot steps after joining Qatari side Al Sadd

Abedi Pele with his son Andre Dede Ayew

Ghana captain Andre Dede Ayew joins Qatari side Al Sadd to continue his father's legacy.

Andre's father, Abedi Pele Ayew played for the club 39 years ago.



Andre Ayew joins the club as he heads towards the twilight of his career and for his dad, his football journey abroad started with the Qatari-based side in the 1982-1983 season.



Abedi Pele joined the Qatari giants after winning the 1982 Africa Cup of Nations in Libya with the Black Stars.



He made eight appearances for the club scoring seven goals in the 1982/83 season before moving to Europe to join Swiss-based side Zurich in 1984.



The 1992 UEFA Champions League winner returned to the club for the first time in 39 years, not only as a former player but also as a representative to his son Andre Ayew.

GHANAsoccernet.com understands that the three-time Africa Best Player of the Year played a key role in the former Swansea City and West Ham attacker's move to the Qatari side despite several interests from top European clubs.



Andre Ayew was unveiled by the club on Thursday after completing his medical and signing his two-year bumper contract.



The 31-year-old during his unveiling confirmed he wants to emulate the legacy left behind by his dad by joining the Qatari side coached by Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez.



"I want to continue my fathers legacy and win more trophies at Al Sadd", the Black Stars captain said.



