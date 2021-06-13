Andre Ayew hails Black Stars solid performance against Ivory Coast

Ghana captain, Andre Ayew

Ghana captain Andre Dede Ayew has reacted to the Black Stars performance against Ivory Coast on Saturday evening.

The Black Stars were held to a 0-0 draw at the Cape Coast stadium in a friendly match, a game Ghanaians seem not to be impressed with the performance of the team.



But Andre Ayew speaking after the game expressed satisfaction with their performance against West African Powerhouse, Ivory Coast.

Asked about the performance of the team, he said, “Solid performance, tough game, we wanted to win at home but we didn’t get it. It was a 50-50 game but I think we showed a lot of determination, good play, they were very dangerous at set-pieces but we were able to handle them”



“We are still progressing but now we have to get ready for Ethiopia because that is a must-win game” he said.