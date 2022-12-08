Andre Ayew has paid his dues; let’s give him a befitting farewell – Kojo Bonsu

Black Stars Captain, Andre Dede Ayew

Former Kumasi Mayor, Kojo Bonsu has shared that Ghana needs to move on from relying on Black Stars captain, Andre Dede Ayew.

According to him, the experienced attacker has paid his dues to the Black Stars and must be given a befitting farewell.



In his view, Andre Dede Ayew has become weak and cannot be relied on to deliver for the national team anymore.



“Dede Ayew has really done well for the country looking at his achievements for the country since he joined the National Team."



“But honestly, he is weak [not in the best shape] now so the country should give him a good testimonial or farewell game to retire him and avoid accusing him for the penalty miss. Should we continue with this attack, it will affect the next generation,” Mr. Kojo Bonsu said in an interview with Akoma FM.



He added, “We have a good team, we should calm down and avoid the unnecessary insults we rain on them.”

Andre Dede Ayew, 32, was part of Ghana’s squad that featured at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



He played in all three matches and scored one goal in the group stage. Unfortunately, the Black Stars could not advance to the knockout stage.



