Andre Ayew invited for Ghana games against Nigeria despite AFCON red card

Dede Ayew 76968.jfif Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew

Tue, 15 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Despite being ineligible for the doubleheader against the Super Eagles of Nigeria, Black Stars captain Andre Ayew will reportedly be in the camp of the team.

Reports indicate that Andre Ayew has been invited by handlers of the team to join the Black Stars in preparation for the game against Nigeria.

Andre Ayew is viewed as an inspirational figure whose presence in camp could inspire the Black Stars to victory over Nigeria.

Andre Ayew was disqualified from the game after bagging a red card in Ghana’s last group game against Comoros in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Meanwhile, the game has been hit with further uncertainty after the Nigeria Football Federation wrote world football’s governing-FIFA requesting a change in venue.

The Super Eagles are unhappy with the condition of the pitch at the Cape Coast Stadium and want it changed.

They have recommended Benin as a neutral venue for the first leg of the game due to the unavailability of a FIFA standard pitch in the country.

The first leg of the match is scheduled for March 25, 2022, with the second leg four days later.

The Black Stars squad for the games is show yet to be released with news circling that Ghana want to keep it as a ‘surprise package’.

