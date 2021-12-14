Andre Ayew joins Al Sadd teammates to celebrate Santi Carzola's birthday

Black Stars Captain, Andre Dede Ayew and his Al Sadd teammates

Javi Garcia replaced Xavi Hernandez at Al Sadd

Santi Carzola turned 37 on Monday



Andre Dede has scored 7 goals for Al Sadd after 9 games



Black Stars captain, Andre Dede Ayew joined his Al Sadd teammates on Monday, December 13, 2021, to celebrate the birthday of Spanish international Santi Carzola.



The former Arsenal and Villareal midfielder who was born on December 13, 1984, celebrated his 37th birthday on Monday.

Andre Dede Ayew and Santi Carzola have been the top two stars for Al Sadd who are leading the campaign for the Qatari-giants to defend the league title.



The Ghanaian has bagged seven goals in nine league appearances for the Wolves in the ongoing season since joining them from Swansea City FC.



Al Sadd is now managed by Javi Garcia, who replaced Xavi Hernandez after he left to re-join former club Barcelona.



