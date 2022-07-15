0
Menu
Sports

Andre Ayew leading Ghana to the World Cup is a huge task for him - Agyemang Badu

Andre Ayew Ghana C8wil6te7d4210ijn6w36dkcw Andre Dede Ayew, skipper of the Black Stars

Fri, 15 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Former Udinese midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has stated that Andre Ayew leading Ghana to the World Cup is a huge task for him and urged him to speak with former Black Stars captains.

Ghana will take on Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay in Group H. The Black Stars will play their first game against Portugal.

"Andre Ayew leading the side to the world cup is a huge task for him. Everyone will be watching him because he is the skipper," he told Asempa FM.

"I will speak to him as well as a brother. He needs to speak to the likes of Stephen Appiah, Anthony Baffour, and others players because this is a huge task,"

"But for me, I believe he has the qualities and the experience to lead the Black Stars to the World Cup," he added.

Ghana played two pre-world cup friendlies against Japan and Chile last month ahead of the 2022 World Cup which will be held in Qatar.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
EC must be informed by Clerk that Adwoa Safo's seat is vacant - PC
How Ndebugre predicted his death
Minority shoots down one-billion-dollar loan despite IMF plea
How Amartey Kwei described 3rd Republican MPs
NPP MP hints of ministerial reshuffle after national congress
The Agormanya quintuplets - All you need to know
COVID-19, Russia-Ukraine war affecting Ghana's economy - IMF delegation head
COVID-19, Russia-Ukraine war affecting Ghana's economy - IMF delegation head
Gov't to cancel nursing, teacher trainee allowances – Captain Smart alleges
Ghana could get IMF support by first quarter of 2023 – Report
Related Articles: