Andre Ayew makes AFC Champions League team of matchday three

Andre Dede Ayew, skipper of the Black Stars

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew has made Team of Matchday three in the AFC Champions League for his instrumental performance in Al Sadd victory over Al-Wehdat.

Ayew scored his first goal in the group stages of the Asian Champions League when Al Sadd thrashed the Jordanese side 5-2 on Friday evening.



He also assisted another goal as Al Sadd recorded their very first win in this season's competition at the Prince Mohamed bin Fahd stadium in Dammam.



Ayew set up former Spain midfielder Santi Cazorla in the 58th minute to draw Al Sadd level in the game having been trailing 2-1 at the break.



Akram Afif's lead from the spot in the 23rd minute was cancelled as Al-Wehdat scored twice in two minutes to go ahead before recess.



Ayew scored to give the hosts the lead two minutes later after he was set up by Brazilian midfielder Guilherme to turn things around for Al Sadd.

Rodrigo Tabata and Mohammed Al Bayati added two more goals to ensure Al Sadd claimed their first three points of the AFC Champions League after a draw and defeat in the first two games.



Ayew was the second highest scorer in the Qatari Stars League with 15 league goals in 21 appearances and also provided one assist.



Team of Matchday three below:



