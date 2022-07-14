Andre Ayew must consult former Black Stars captains ahead of 2022 World Cup - Agyemang Badu

Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu and Andre Ayew shaking hands

Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu, a former Black Stars midfielder has called on Andre Ayew to speak to former captains ahead of the 2022 World Cup later this year.

Andre, who was named Asamoah Gyan's successor ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] in Egypt came under pressure after the Black Stars' poor performance at the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon.



The four-time African champions exited the group phase with just a point without winning a game.



With the global showpiece set to kick off in November later this year, Badu, who won the FIFA U-20 World Cup with Andre believes the Al Sadd kingpin must speak to former Black Stars captains before the start of the Mundial.



According to him, the former Swansea City and West Ham forward is a real leader but must sort for the input of the legends.



"Andre Ayew leading the side to the world cup is a huge task for him. Everyone will be watching him because he is the skipper," he told Asempa FM.



"I will speak to him as well as a brother. He needs to speak to the likes of Stephen Appiah, Anthony Baffour, and others players because this is a huge task.

"But for me, I believe he has the qualities and the experience to lead the Black Stars to the World Cup," he added.



Ghana has been placed in Group H and would come up against Uruguay, South Korea, and Portugal.



The Black Stars will open its campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha.



Four days later, the Black Stars return to action with a clash with South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.



Ghana will wrap up their group stage adventure with their much-anticipated encounter with Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.



The Black Stars having missed out in the last edition hosted in Russia in 2018 will be hoping to improve their performance in Qatar after exiting the group phase during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.