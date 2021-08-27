Andre Ayew names Asamoah Gyan, John Mensah and Essien among his best XI players

Fri, 27 Aug 2021 Source: footballghana.com
Ghana star Andrew Ayew has named compatriots Asamoah Gyan, John Mensah and Michael Essien among his best XI players.
Ayew, who currently ply his trade in Qatar for Al Sadd included the former Ghana captain, Gyan despite claims of rift between them.
The former Swansea City Star list comprises of Black Stars players and his former Marseille teammates.
Meanwhile, Ayew named two other former Marseille players, Mathieu Valbuena and Mamadou Niang on the bench.
Below is Andre Ayew’s dream XI:
Steve Mandanda
Cesar Azpilivueta
Gabriel Heinze
Benjamin Mendy
John Mensah
Michael Essien
Dimitri Payet
Hatem Ben Arfa
Samir Nasri
Lucho Gonzalez
Asamoah Gyan
