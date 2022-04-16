Andre Ayew not thinking about retiring from international football

Ghana captain Andre Ayew

Ghana captain Andre Ayew has said that he is only concerned with upcoming international assignments, including the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and has no intention of retiring from the national team anytime soon.

Many believe that, at 32, the World Cup in Qatar later this year will be his last for the Black Stars.



Ayew made his Black Stars debut in 2007 and has gone on to play over 100 games. Ayew made his Black Stars debut in 2007 and has since played in more than 100 games.



Ayew has been an important member of the Black Stars for over a decade, helping the team reach three World Cup tournaments and two Africa Cup of Nations finals.



He became a team mainstay after leading the national U-20 team to success in both continental and world tournaments, as the Black Satellites became the first African team to win the FIFA U-20 World Cup.



“I don’t look further than what’s coming,” Ayew said when quizzed about the possibility of Qatar being his last World Cup.



“I think what is important is to keep working, being fit, being able to play numerous games as I am doing. As long as I continue like this, I don’t have an issue.

“We look at a lot of squads – Africa, Europe, players are playing in the national team at 37, 38…So I am not looking at the age, I am looking at me being fit and performing well,” he added.



Ayew also revealed there would not be any special plan for the game against Portugal when the Black Stars come up against ‘best player’ Cristiano Ronaldo.



“No plan [for Ronaldo], it will be similar to the other one [2014 World Cup]. It is the first game [against] one of the best teams in the world, the best player in the world. We are going to try and do our best and make our nation proud.



“When you are in the World Cup, you just don’t play for your nation. You play for the whole continent so that is what we are going to look at and try to disturb this very good side and [also] try and make an impact,” he concluded.



Ayew has been directly involved in 19 goals in 24 games in his debut season at Al Sadd, with his side going on to win the Qatari Stars League for the 2021/22 season.