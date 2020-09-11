Sports News

Andre Ayew opens up on racism, says he had bananas thrown at him in an Europa League game

Ghana and Swansea City star, Andre Ayew has shared his experience on being racially abused in a football match as he joins the call for an end to racism in all spheres of life.

The Swansea City star was speaking in an interview with Sky Sports on the growing Black Lives Matter movement which started after the killing of Black American George Floyd who was killed by a white police officer and has sparked protests worldwide.



Ayew shared his story on racism in a game he played against Russian side Zenit St.Petersburg while he was with Olympique Marseille.



"If you look back to the years before my dad's time, it was even worse than now. These players like my dad paved the way for everyone to come in and prove that black people can do the job in Europe," the 30-year-old said.



"I remember playing in Russia in the Europa League versus [Zenit] St. Petersburg, getting bananas thrown everywhere.

"People have gone through worse, I'm talking about my personal experience, but I've seen friends going through things and I just feel like that's not how it should be.



"We need to make sure that we stamp our foot on the floor and make sure that it changes. Nothing's easy but we need to keep going and not give up in what we believe in. I think that can take the world to another level."



The Black Stars captain believes the movement and awareness being created now could bring a change in the systematic racism Black people face each day in their lives in the future.

