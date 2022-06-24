2
Menu
Sports

Andre Ayew pays a courtesy call on Speaker of Parliament

Dede Ayew And Alban Bagbin..jpeg Black Stars captain, Andre Dede Ayew and Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin

Fri, 24 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Parliament set to probe Ghana's dreadful performance at 2021 AFCON

2021 AFCON probe: Andre Ayew appears before Select Committee

Parliament task Select Committee to present detailed report on Ghana's poor showing at 2021 AFCON

Black Stars captain, Andre Dede Ayew, has paid a courtesy call to the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin.

Dede Ayew, together with his entourage and former Sports Minister Edwin Nii Lante Vaderpuye, on Thursday, June 28, 2022, held discussions with the Speaker about Ghana football and the Black Stars' participation in the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

Prior to the visit, the Al Sadd forward appeared before the Parliament Select Committee on Sports and Culture on the same day to answer questions regarding Ghana's abysmal performance at the 2021 African Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

He was initially summoned by parliament in February 2022 but could not appear before the committee due to his engagements at the club level in Qatar.

After the Black Stars' poor performance in the AFCON, Parliament set up a committee to investigate the performance.

The committee is expected to present a report on what led to the poor display and also suggest solutions before Black Stars head into another major tournament.

Below are some photos from Andre Ayew's visit





EE/SEA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
What happened when Kwabena Agyapong met Rawlings
Details of the symbol of authority of the Ashanti Region, the Asanteman flag
Diamond Appiah reacts to Jackie Appiah’s plush mansion
Can Akufo-Addo switch flights in the sky? - Presidential staffer 'attacks' Ablakwa
6 important projects abandoned by the NPP govt in Ashanti Region
Bawumia will clinch NPP's 2024 flagbearership ticket - Ben Ephson
Legacy over wealth, learn from Akufo-Addo – Okyenhene tasks appointees
Anas exposé suffers another blow as RAG restores suspended members
E-Levy: 8 out of 10 Ghanaians have changed MoMo transaction behaviour – Report
My biggest fear before marriage was ‘chop money’ – McDan
Related Articles: