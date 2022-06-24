Andre Ayew pays a courtesy call to Speaker of Parliament

Black Stars captain, Andre Dede Ayew and Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin

Parliament task Select Committee to present detailed report on Ghana's poor showing at 2021 AFCON



Black Stars captain, Andre Dede Ayew, has paid a courtesy call to the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin.



Dede Ayew, together with his entourage and former Sports Minister Edwin Nii Lante Vaderpuye, on Thursday, June 28, 2022, held discussions with the Speaker about Ghana football and the Black Stars' participation in the upcoming FIFA World Cup.



Prior to the visit, the Al Sadd forward appeared before the Parliament Select Committee on Sports and Culture on the same day to answer questions regarding Ghana's abysmal performance at the 2021 African Cup of Nations in Cameroon.



He was initially summoned by parliament in February 2022 but could not appear before the committee due to his engagements at the club level in Qatar.

After the Black Stars' poor performance in the AFCON, Parliament set up a committee to investigate the performance.



The committee is expected to present a report on what led to the poor display and also suggest solutions before Black Stars head into another major tournament.



