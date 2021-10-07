Andre Ayew picks Mane over red-hot Salah as the best African player

Mohammed Salah(from light left), Andre Ayew and Sadio Mane

Black Stars captain, Andre Dede Ayew has chosen Senegal star, Sadio Mane, over Egyptian forward Mohammed Salah as the best African player.

The Al Sadd attacker did not mince his words after he was asked to pick the best between the two Liverpool stars.



Mohammed Salah has been in devastating form for Liverpool and is currently regarded as the best player in the world by some pundits.



With six goals from seven premier league games this season, Ayew picked Mane, who has netted four goals in seven matches.



"Mane," he told Alkass Channel without blinking.

The reporter who was surprised by the Ghanaian's choice asked again to see if he would change his mind but the 31-year-old was affirmative.



Andre Ayew is having a good season in the Qatari Stars League, having netted four goals in five games for Al Sadd.



He joined the club in the summer transfer window after leaving Swansea City.



