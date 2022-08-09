0
Andre Ayew plays full game in Al-Sadd’s 1-1 draw against Umm-Salai

Andre Ayew Action Al Sadd Vs Al Shamal Ghana captain, Andre Ayew

Tue, 9 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana captain, Andre Ayew played 90 minutes on Tuesday evening when his Al-Sadd SC side drew 1-1 against Umm-Salai.

The two teams locked horns in a matchday 2 encounter of the ongoing 2022/23 Qatari Stars League.

Prior to today’s match, Al-Sadd SC had lost the opening match of the season 4-3 to Al Markiya.

Hoping to secure a first win of the season today, Al-Sadd SC started with a strong first eleven against the matchday 2 opponent.

Although the opponent would play with 9 players after the 17th minute, the team still got the better of the defending league champions and led at halftime.

Joao Carlos Teixeira scored in stoppage time of the first half to give the home team the lead.

Fortunately, Al-Sadd managed to capitalise on the numerical advantage in the second half. Striker Baghdad Bounedjah equalised in the 63rd minute to restore parity.

Despite the spirited effort from Andre Ayew and his teammates, the team could not get the winning goal.

