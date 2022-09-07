2
Andre Ayew reaches 20 Al Sadd goals

Wed, 7 Sep 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana star Andre Ayew scored his 20th goal for Qatari champions Al Sadd on Tuesday in their league defeat against Al-Shamal.

The 32-year-old attacking midfielder reached 20 goals when he scored the opening goal in Al Sadd's 2-1 home defeat to Al-Shamal.

Ayew was in the right place at the right time and just slotted the ball home for the opener, but Al Sadd looked vulnerable at the back and the away team took advantage, scoring two goals to secure three points.

Ayew's goal was his second in successive games this season, following a spectacular finish last week.

Since arriving to Qatar just over a year ago, Ayew has scored 20 goals in 33 appearances, demonstrating his skill as a goal scorer despite not being a striker.

Ayew has been excellent, scoring 18 goals in his debut season as Al Sadd won Qatar Stars League and Emir Cup.

He has already got two already this season and is expected to score more.

Ayew is currently just two goals shy from reaching the personal milestone of 150 club career goals.

