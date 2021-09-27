Andre Ayew reacts after scoring third goal of the season in Al Sadd big win

Ghana captain, Andre Dede Ayew

Ghana captain, Andre Ayew scored his third goal of the season as Al Sadd eased past Al Shammal 7-2 in the Qatari Super League on Sunday.

The 31-year scored for the third game in a row in the ongoing season.



The Ghana captain fired in after a quarter of an hour to give Xavi Hernandez’s men a 3-1 lead to go into the break.



Ali Asad opened the scoring in the 10th minute but the visitors equalized two minutes later through Mohsen Al Yazidi



But the celebrations for Al Shamal were short-lived after Algeria star Baghdad Bounedjah scored to restore their lead after one minute.

Al Sadd scored three goals in the second half through M. Nani (OG), Youssef Abdel Razaq Youssef and Rodrigo Barbosa Tabata.



Al Shamal pulled one back in the 87th minute through Khalaf Al Malki but two minutes later Bounedjah was on target again.



Andre Ayew after the game posted "Big win today and another goal ⚽️⚪️⚫️ alhamdulillah ???????? great team spirit ????????we keep going."



