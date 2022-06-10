5
Menu
Sports

Andre Ayew returns, Korsah starts as Otto Addo names starting XI for Japan game

Andre Ayew Ghana 1wle0ywxpp4q211wbw6yvze5g2 Black Stars skipper Andre Ayew

Fri, 10 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

After starting from the bench in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Central African Republic, Black Stars skipper Andre Ayew has been named in the starting eleven for the game against Japan.

The line up also sees Hearts of Oak's Dennis Korsah handed a rare start at left back for Ghana.

Lawrence Ati-Zigi maintains his goalkeeping role with Seidu Alidu partnering Daniel Amartey at the heart of defence. The right full back role is reserved for Andy Yiadom.

The midfield has Wakaso, Edmund Addo and Mohammed Kudus as the starters.

Andre Ayew and Christopher Antwi Adjei will flank Jordan Ayew who is the main striker for the day.

Ghana is playing Japan in their first match of the Kirin Cup. The winner of this game will meet Tunisia who earlier on beat Chile 2-0.

Below is the squad

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sam George ‘teases’ as pro-LGBTQ+ billboard is pulled down
Adom-Otchere lives by his stomach – Togbe Afede jabs
Why Togbe Afede gave Adom-Otchere his BMW 7 series for his wedding
Dancehall giant Sonni Balli is dead
E-Levy and 'failed' John Mahama are our weapons for election 2024 - Nana Akomea
Businessman claims ownership of Medikal’s mansion; drags him, others to court
Confusion rocks NDC over Duffour’s Ahotor project
Captain Smart slams Adom-Otchere
Williams brothers hang out with their grand parents in Ghana
Thomas Partey changes name to Yakubu after marrying Muslim Moroccan girlfriend