Andre Ayew reveals Al Sadd is an Ayew family team

Al Sadd forward Andre Ayew

Andre Ayew has revealed that Al Sadd is an Ayew family. He said this after completing a transfer to the Al Sadawi team.

The former West Ham player signed a two-year contract after leaving Championship club Swansea City at the end of the 2020/2021 season.



Andre Ayew expressed his happiness and pride in joining Al-Sadd and said:

“I am very happy and proud to be a Al-Sadd player, an important moment for me and my family, because of what Al-Sadd has provided to my family in the past, and therefore when the club offered me a contract, I agreed directly and I am sure that we will win more trophies,"



The Black Stars captain will be playing under Barcelona legend Xavi and will line up alongside former Arsenal player Santi Cazorla in the new season.