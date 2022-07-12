Andre Ayew reveals big 'secret' about his father and Al Sadd

Dede Ayew and father, Abede Pele

Ghana captain Andre Ayew has spoken about his decision to leave England to join Al Sadd in Qatar.

The 32-year-old has revealed the connection between his father and the Doha-based club.



During an interview with legendary Ghanaian broadcast journalist Kwabena Yeboah, the 32-year-old divulged details about what influenced his decision to choose Al Zaeem over other suitors.



In his submission, the 2011 BBC African Footballer of the Year award winner revealed a deep-lying connection between his father and the club.



Andre’s father, Abedi Pele, spent the 1982/83 season playing at the 12,946 capacity Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, scoring 7 goals in 8 appearances for Al Dheeb.



He reveals the role of the club in his father’s career at a time he wasn’t even born.

“There is a history already between Al Sadd and my dad. That’s his first club outside Ghana. That’s where he got his big injury and Al Sadd took care of him, conducted surgery for him, and did everything that was supposed to be done,” he said on the Sports Highlights show on GTV Sports+.



“So there is this love and connection that’s there even though it’s a club that I didn’t know personally because I wasn’t born when he was playing over there,” he added.



Ayew is hoping to win more trophies with Qatari giants Al Sadd next season.



The ex-West Ham United man, 32, smashed 18 goals in his debut season at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium.



He is just 3 international games away from becoming Ghana’s all-time highest appearance maker.