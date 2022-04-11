Andre Ayew reveals what Black Stars need ahead of 2022 World Cup

Andre Dede Ayew, skipper of the Black Stars

Ghana captain Andre Ayew has clamored for a stable national team ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament to be staged in Qatar.

The Black Stars, the four-time African champions will be making their fourth appearance at the Mundial after participating in the 2006, 2010 and 2014 editions.



Ghana, who sealed qualification at the expense of Nigeria on an away goal rule have been paired in Group H against Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.



The Black Stars will tackle Portugal in the opening game of the Group before facing Asian and South American giants South Korea and Uruguay respectively.



Ayew, who plies his trade for Al Sadd in an interview urged the Ghana FA to ensure a stable Black Stars team ahead of the mundial.



“The technical team took us to Qatar, yes, CK Akonnor started and coach Otto Addo ended in a nice way”

“I’m not a Ghana FA person but I just believe that we need stability. I’m speaking as the leader of the team, we need stability to be able to get to the top, that’s a fact” he said.



Meanwhile, Andre Ayew wants Otto Addo maintained as the head coach of the Black Stars.



“We all thought that we did a great job. Great is small. We did a wonderful job.



“He changed a lot of things trying to find the solutions. It works and we need to keep working and hopefully, he is proud Ghanaian to qualify Ghana to the World Cup,” Andre Ayew said in a video posted by 3Sports.



“It has been a difficult time for us with the changes of coaches, etc," he stressed.