Andre Ayew's posters dominate Qatar streets ahead of 2022 World Cup

Black Stars Captain, Andre Dede Ayew

Several massive posters of Andre Dede Ayew have been spotted in Qatar as part of the promotion for the 2022 World Cup.

Ayew is one of many stars who will grace the elite competition later this year, and organizers are using his image to hype the upcoming tournament.



With less than three months until the start of the global showpiece, which will be watched by millions, Ayew's posters have been spotted on popular streets in the Arab country.



Ayew plays football in Qatar, and his participation in the World Cup, particularly leading a great nation like Ghana, is regarded by Qataris who absolutely love their league.

The World Cup, scheduled to be the 22nd edition of the competition, will take place in Qatar from November 20 to December 18, 2022.



Black Stars will be led by a highly motivated Ayew in what will be his third appearance in the finals.



