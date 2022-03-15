Andre Ayew scores a spectacular goal in Qatari Cup to remind Ghanaians what they will be missing against Nigeria

Andre Ayew

Ghana captain Andre Ayew scored a sumptuous and spectacular goal in Qatari Cup against Al Duhail SC on Monday night to remind Ghanaians what they will be missing against Nigeria later this month.

The 33-year-old Ghanaian picked a pass from the right side of the attack and went past four players of the Reds before unleashing a superlative strike into the top left corner.



Ayew’s goal was not enough to prevent Al Sadd SC from FC from defeat to a determined Duhail team who beat the Qatar Stars League champions to reach the Cup final.

He scored 15 goals in the 2021-22 top-flight league in Qatar and ended the season as his side’s top scorer and second top scorer in the league.