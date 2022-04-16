Andre Ayew scores and provides assist as Al Sadd thrash Al-Wehdat in AFC Champions League

Andre Ayew

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew is back on the scoresheet after netting on his AFC Champions League debut for Qatari giants Al Sadd.

The former Marseille and Swansea City attacker scored and contributed another as Al Sadd thumped Al-Wehdat 5-2 at the Prince Mohammed Bin Fahd Stadium.



The Qatar Stars League champions got off to a great start in the Group E opener after Akram Afif netted from the spot in the 23rd minute.



But the visitors leveled three minutes to half time through Ahmed Samir before stunning The Wolves by taking the lead just before the break. Mohammed Anas gave Al-Wehdat the lead.

Andre Ayew combined with former Arsenal midfielder Santi Conzorla, with the Spaniard netting to give his side the equalizer on the hour mark.



Ayew then turned scorer after powering his side into the lead with a stunning strike four minutes later.



Al Sadd became ruthless in the final 20 minutes with Rodrigo Tabata and Mohammed Al Bayati finishing off to give the hosts a thumping victory.