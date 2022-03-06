0
Menu
Sports

Andre Ayew scores as Al Sadd thump Al Ahli to reach Amir Cup semis

Andre Ayew Header Al Sadd Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew

Sun, 6 Mar 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana skipper Andre Ayew continued his impressive goal-scoring form as he netted in Al Sadd's 4-0 win over Al Ahli to advance to the semi-finals of the Amir Cup.

The defending champions will meet the winner of Sunday's face-off between Al Duhail and Al Sailiya.

Javi Gracia’s side got off to a superb start when Abdelkarim headed in the opening goal as early as the third minute, following a cross from the right by former Spanish international Santi Cazorla.

Ayew doubled the lead with another header just two minutes later, this time off a cross by Afif.

After the recess, former Qatar international Tabata scored Al Sadd’s third goal in the 75th minute, after a pass from the right by Cazorla.

Afif made it 4-0 three minutes later, with a fine curling shot from the edge of the box which flew in past the keeper Ivanildo.

Ayew lasted for 84 minutes in the comfortable victory.

The 32-year-old has made 20 appearances across all competitions for Al Sadd, scored 15 goals and provided one assist in the process.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Police arrest Akontombra DCE over alleged involvement in kidnapping of former DCE
Ama Dokua justifies why she left her less than one-week-old baby to vote for E-Levy
Kofi Amoabeng attends final prayer event for Mzbel's late father
Bulldog attempted to have sex with me - Stephanie Benson
Bulldog attempted to have sex with me - Stephanie Benson
Aluminium cooking pot causes heart attack, stroke - Report
Lawyers form new company to compete Ghana Bar Association
Why Apostle Kwadwo Safo handed over his businesses, church to his fifth son
Kojo Antwi ventures into oil marketing business
91% of Ghanaians don’t support E-Levy – Prof Abdulai
Related Articles: