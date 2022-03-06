Andre Ayew scores as Al Sadd thump Al Ahli to reach Amir Cup semis

Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew

Ghana skipper Andre Ayew continued his impressive goal-scoring form as he netted in Al Sadd's 4-0 win over Al Ahli to advance to the semi-finals of the Amir Cup.

The defending champions will meet the winner of Sunday's face-off between Al Duhail and Al Sailiya.



Javi Gracia’s side got off to a superb start when Abdelkarim headed in the opening goal as early as the third minute, following a cross from the right by former Spanish international Santi Cazorla.



Ayew doubled the lead with another header just two minutes later, this time off a cross by Afif.



After the recess, former Qatar international Tabata scored Al Sadd’s third goal in the 75th minute, after a pass from the right by Cazorla.

Afif made it 4-0 three minutes later, with a fine curling shot from the edge of the box which flew in past the keeper Ivanildo.



Ayew lasted for 84 minutes in the comfortable victory.



The 32-year-old has made 20 appearances across all competitions for Al Sadd, scored 15 goals and provided one assist in the process.