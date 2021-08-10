Andre Ayew scores first Al Sadd goal in pre-season victory over Figueres in Spain

Black Stars captain, Andre Dede Ayew

Black Stars captain, Andre Dede Ayew scored his first goal for Al Sadd as they came from two goals down to defeat Spanish side Figueres 5-3 in a pre-season friendly in Spain.

The 31-year-old, who joined the Qatari giants in the summer transfer window, started his first game for the club in Spain.



Two goals from the Spanish in the first half sparked a spirited fightback from the Wolves, with Andre Ayew pulling one back right after the break.



Algerian attacker Baghdad Bounedjah then leveled on the hour mark before Santi Carzola shot Al Sadd into the lead.

Baghdad Bounedjah completed his brace with 15 minutes left before the second-half substitute Mohammad Al-Manai put the icing on the cake with his side's fifth.



However, Figueres pulled scored a late consolation as Al Sadd secured their first pre-season victory in Olot in Spain.



Andre Ayew and his teammates will be in Spain till August 14, 2021, before returning to Qatar to conclude preparations for the new season next month.