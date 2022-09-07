0
Andre Ayew scores for the second game in a row in Qatar

Wed, 7 Sep 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Andre Ayew scored for champions Al Sadd for the second game in a row, proving that he has rediscovered his scoring touch in Qatar.

The Ghana captain, who had last week scored his first league goal of the season, scored from close range on Tuesday.

Al Sadd's seasoned forward gave them the lead, but sloppy defending allowed Al-Shamal to defeat them 2-1 at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium.

Ayew was at the right place to slot the ball into the net for the opener in the 7th minute but the opposition tied the score in the 20th and then scored the winning goal just before halftime.

Al-Shamal defended with tenacity and gained a well-earned three points despite Al Sadd's best efforts to mount a comeback.

Ayew has now scored 20 goals since joining Al Sadd as a free agent last year.

He helped Al Sadd win the Qatar Stars League and the Emir Cup, scoring 18 goals in his debut season.

 

