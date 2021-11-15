Andre Ayew scores on 100th cap to secure 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff spot

Andre Ayew was presented with a plaque before the game

Ghana captain Andre Dede Ayew scored on his 100th senior national team appearance on Sunday, 14 November 2021, against South Africa as his solitary goal sent the Black Stars into the playoff spot 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The Al Sadd playmaker converted a 33rd-minute penalty at the Cape Coast Stadium which ensured the four-time champions finished as leaders in Group G.



Ghana were tied on 13 points with the Bafana Bafana but advanced on goals scored.



Ayew has now tallied 22 international matches since breaking into the team in 2007 ahead of the Nations Cup on home soil the following year.

He made his debut against Senegal under then-manager Claude Le Roy when he was introduced in the second half.



Ayew can extend his caps and goals if he plays in the playoff next March.



He will captain the Black Stars at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.