Andre Ayew set to become one of Africa's highest-paid players ahead of Al Sadd move

Andre Ayew, Black Stars skipper

Ghana skipper Andre Dede Ayew is set to become one of Africa's highest-paid players ahead of his move to signing Qatari champions, Al Sadd.

He will earn $200,000-a-week as he is expected to pen a three-year deal.



The pay will also not be subject to taxes in the Arab country, making him one of the highest-earning African footballers.



Ayew's move comes as a huge shock as the 31-year-old was linked to a number of clubs in Europe following his exit from Swansea City.



The former Marseille man had a fantastic campaign with Swansea last season, leading them to a playoff place for promotion to the Premier League.

Although the club were unable to gain promotion, Andre left the club with his head held high as his contract expired.



He now has taken up a new adventure in Qatar. He arrived in Doha on Thursday to secure a bumper deal.



Ayew will team up with former Barcelona midfielder Xavi, who is now the coach of the club.