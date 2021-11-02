Andre Ayew set to break father Abedi Pele’s goal scoring record at Al-Sadd

Ghana international, Andre Ayew

Ghana international, Andre Ayew is just one goal away from breaking his father Abedi Pele’s record at Al-Sadd SC.

The Black Stars captain joined the Qatari giants in the summer as a free agent after he had parted ways with Swansea City in the English Championship.



With his signing by Al-Sadd SC, Andre Ayew followed in the footsteps of his father Abedi Pele.



The three-time African Player of the Year played for the Qatari giants decades ago where he netted seven goals for the club in the one season he played for the team.

Last Saturday when Andre Ayew scored for Al-Sadd SC in the 4-1 win against Al Ahli, he increased his tally to seven goals this season as he matched his father’s record.



The former Olympic Marseille man now only needs one goal to surpass the record of his father.



