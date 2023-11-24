Andre Ayew shifts focus to Le Havre following international duty

Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew

Andre Ayew is gearing up for his debut with French side Le Havre this weekend, redirecting his attention to club football after the recent international break.

Ayew, who inked a deal with Le Havre just before the hiatus, is eager to make a meaningful contribution to the club's endeavours this season.



The versatile attacking midfielder started on the bench for Ghana's 1-0 victory against Madagascar in Kumasi, Ayew returned to the starting lineup in Moroni against Comoros, where the Black Stars narrowly suffered a 1-0 defeat.



With the international duties behind him, Ayew is fully concentrated on leaving an imprint in French football. Now back in France and actively training with his new comrades, the 33-year-old is hopeful of earning a spot in the matchday squad for the impending clash against Nantes scheduled for Saturday.

The grand welcome Ayew received from Le Havre's fervent fanbase, with 20,000 supporters singing and chanting his name, attested to the anticipation surrounding his arrival. In an interview with Canal +, Ayew shed light on the factors that influenced his return to France and his decision to join Le Havre.



"On the field and off, there was one thing I knew, that is, I still wanted to return to France, and that’s the reality. With the opportunities ahead in France, if it wasn’t OM, I wasn’t going to look at many places. Here, there is the project, the coach, the ambition, Mathieu Bodmer, and the staff, I’m pushed to make this decision. I analyzed their matches, and when I saw the atmosphere, I told myself that I made the right choice. I can’t wait," Ayew expressed.



Ayew, renowned for his extensive experience in England with Swansea, West Ham, and other clubs, is poised to channel his wealth of knowledge into Ligue 1 with Le Havre.