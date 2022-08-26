Andre Ayew stars as Al Sadd unveil new away kit

Andre Ayew (far right) with teammates advertising the club's new jersey

Ghana captain Andre Ayew appeared in the unveiling of Al Sadd's new away kit for the season.

Ayew was one of only a few players chosen by the Qatari champions to model the stunning kit.



The away kit is dominated by two colours: black and ash.



The 32-year-old moved to Al Sadd in 2021 and has quickly established himself as a key figure thanks to his impressive performances.



Ayew scored 15 goals in his debut season to help Al Sadd win the Qatari Stars League and qualify for the Asian Champions League.



Ayew was also impressive for the club, winning the Amir Cup, giving him two trophies in Qatar in a year.

Ayew has scored 18 goals for Al Sadd so far and is expected to score more this season.



Al Sadd have had a shaky start to their title defence, with a win, a draw, and two defeats in four games, but Ayew remains upbeat.



Al Sadd will play Al-Sailiya next week in an attempt to get back on track after their recent defeat to Al-Gharafa.



Ayew will look to score to get closer to his personal best of 150 club career goals.