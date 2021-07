Andre Ayew to earn $200K-a-month after signing Al Sadd deal

Ghana captain Andre Ayew

Ghana captain Andre Ayew will be one of the highest earning African footballers with a reported take home of US$ 200,000-a-month should he pen a three-year deal with Qatari champions Al Sadd.

The 31-year-old had been linked with clubs in England and Turkey after leaving Swansea City last season.



GHANAsoccernet.com understands the Ghana captain will earn 2.4 million a year with added bonuses that come with performance and appearances.



He is expected to arrive in Doha on Thursday morning where he will under-go medicals before signing the deal that will bring an end to his 14-year stay in Europe.



What has been said:



Al Sadd posted a video with a statement confirming the capture of the former West Ham and former Swansea City forward.

The statement read: ''Al Sadd have reached an agreement to sign Ghana star Andre Ayew.



“The player will arrive in the morning to complete the routine procedure, followed by the signing of the contract and the official announcement.''



Highest paid African players in 2021



1.Pierre Aubameyang (Arsenal)- £350,000 per week



2Cedric Bakambu (Beijing Guoan)- £307,000 per week

3.Thomas Partey (Arsenal)- £230,000 per week



4.Mohammed Salah (Liverpool)-£200,000 per week



5.Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City)-£200,000 per week



6.Odion Ighalo (Al Shabab)- £190,000 per week



7.Sadio Mane (Liverpool)-£150,000 per week

8.Nicolas Pepe (Arsenal)-£140,00 per week



9.Wilfred Zaha (Crystal Palace)-£130,000 per week



10. Naby Keita (Liverpool)- £120,000 per week



All these figures with the exception of Odion Ighalo attracts almost 50% tax whiles Ayew’s $200,000 a month deal is tax free with easily attainable bonuses like appearances and goals scored per game