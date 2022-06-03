Andre Ayew to feature in the 2022 Calcio Trade Ball, All Stars Game

Black Stars and Qatari Club Al Sadd Skipper Andre Ayew

Black Stars and Qatari Club Al Sadd Skipper Andre Ayew has thrown his support behind this year’s Calcio (Football) Trade Ball, The All-Stars Game.

Andre Ayew will be featured in the action alongside favourite football stars in the All Stars Game scheduled to be held in Accra at the Accra Sports Stadium on 17th June 2022.



André Morgan Rami Ayew, also known as Dede Ayew in Ghana, is a professional footballer who plays as a winger for Qatar Stars League club Al Sadd and captains the Ghana national team.



The All-Stars game is part of the three-day sports fiesta at this year’s Calcio (Football) Trade Ball.



This renowned sporting event which is an initiative and a collaboration between Arthur Legacy Sports and Italian Embassy, Ghana has bounced back in a grand style after three years of break.

The three-day program is to commemorate this year’s project (9th edition) starting with a seminar on player exploitation on June 16, followed by an All-Star special football game at the Accra Stadium on 17th June 2022.



The final day which is the third day on 18th June will be crowned with a Dinner Gala.



“I’m very happy to be part of the Calcio Trade Ball All Stars Game and I want to urge the fans to come to the stadium in their numbers to watch all the stars playing,” Andre Ayew said.