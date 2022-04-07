1
Andre Ayew wants Otto Addo maintained as Black Stars head coach

Andre Ayew23 Ghana captain, Andre Ayew

Thu, 7 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana captain, Andre Dede Ayew has shared that he hopes Coach Otto Addo is maintained as the head coach of the Black Stars.

The Germany-trained tactician was hired by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) in the interim for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers playoff tie against Nigeria.

After guiding the Black Stars past the Super Eagles, Andre Ayew believes Otto Addo did a wonderful job.

“We all thought that we did a great job. Great is small. We did a wonderful job.

“He changed a lot of things trying to find the solutions. It works and we need to keep working and hopefully, he is proud Ghanaian to qualify Ghana to the World Cup,” Andre Ayew said in a video posted by 3Sports.

The Al-Sadd SC attacker further shared that he hopes Coach Otto Addo is maintained to continue building on what he has started.

“It has been a difficult time for us with the changes of coaches, etc.

“Hopefully we can get some stability and work towards the goal with a certain style,” the Ghana captain stressed.

Listen to Andre Ayew below:

Source: footballghana.com
