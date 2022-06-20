0
Andre Ayew was not part of my plans for U-20 FIFA World Cup - Sellas Tetteh

Ghana wins 2009 U-20 FIFA World Cup

Andre Ayew now Black Stars captain

Sellas Tetteh worried about never being Black Stars coach

Former Liberty Professionals head coach, Sellas Tetteh, has disclosed that Andre Ayew was not part of his plans before the 2009 U-20 Fifa World Cup in Egypt.

According to the coach, although the son of the Maestro played a part in the Black Satellites triumph at the u-20 AFCON, he was never part of the original plan for the World Cup.

Speaking in an interview, Tetteh revealed that Andre Ayew’s performance at training earned him a place in the team at the World Cup.

"We had a very good tournament in Rwanda by winning the trophy and I must say our plan worked to perfection," he told Accra-based Woezor TV.

"The players were ready to compete and they did it on the field of play and credit to them for their hard work."

"We had to prepare for the World Cup and it was up to me and my technical team to make decisions and I must say Andre Ayew was not part of our plans."

"He competed well in Rwanda but he was not part of the plans for the World Cup but we had to include him in the squad anyhow and during the World Cup he performed and I was happy for him," he added.

Tetteh led the Black Satellites to win the 2009 African Youth Championship and the World Cup in Egypt.

Andre Ayew captained Ghana to beat Brazil on penalty shootout to win the World Cup for the first time.

