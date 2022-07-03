4
Andre Dede Ayew hosts Ghana delegation in Doha

Andre Ayew Hosts Ghana's Delegation 9765456789.jpeg Andre Dede Ayew hosts Ghana delegation in Doha

Sun, 3 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew has hosted the FIFA Team workshop delegation from Ghana at his residence in Doha.

The 32-year-old who plays for Doha-based Al Sadd SC took time off pre-season duties to be with the GFA contingent led by Deputy General Secretary and Head of the National teams Department Alexander Asante.

Also present were Director of Marketing Jamil Mary, Director of Communications Henry Asante Twum and Chief of Staff Michael Osekere.

The Ghana delegation is in Doha for a weeklong Team Workshop and Inspection visits that would span 7-days. Whiles in Qatar, they are expected to be taken through a series of training programmes including, Logistics and Transport, Ticketing, Marketing and Accreditation access, Communications and TV, Medical, Security, Technical and Referring and Mixed Zone activities.

Andre Ayew – a former West Ham forward is looking ahead to his third FIFA World Cup finals after featuring in South Africa in 2010 and Brazil in 2014.

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will be held from Monday, November 21 to Sunday, December 18, 2022.

Ghana are housed in Group H alongside Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.

