Andy Yiadom features as Reading draw against West Ham

Ghana defender Andy Yiadom

Ghana defender Andy Yiadom was in action for Reading in their 1-1 draw against West Ham in a pre-season friendly on Saturday.

Yiadom lasted for 60 minutes at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.



With just two weeks to go until the start of the 2022/23 Championship season when Reading faces an away trip to Blackpool, the Royals welcomed UEFA Europa Conference League side West Ham.



The Hammers tried to test Reading’s resolve but the hosts stayed compact when Yiadom held his nerve with a patient piece of defending before nicking the ball from Ben Johnson.

Nikola Vlašić headed West Ham into a 51st-minute lead as our group of international players made their return at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.



Reading responded with 68 minutes on the clock when Meite pounced from close range to convert from McIntyre’s cross on the half volley to level the match.



Jarrod Bowen and Declan Rice both went close but Reading held on to secure the draw.